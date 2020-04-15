Ola Jordan has joked that she was not impressed to see her husband James Jordan's unique method of putting their newborn baby Ella to sleep. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the new mum shared a video of James rocking their one-month-old tot to sleep with his foot whilst playing PlayStation in order to kill two birds with one stone. "I leave them for two minutes," Ola could be heard saying in the video. However, James retorted: "We're playing PlayStation."

The couple - who recently introduced baby Ella to the world in HELLO! - have been relishing every moment with their new bundle of joy since welcoming her on 27 February. However, new dad James was rocked with sad news as his father Alan suffered two strokes since the birth. In their latest column with HELLO!, the professional dancers revealed that Ella has been the light in their lives during this difficult time. "I had a reality check the other day because I had a bit of a meltdown and Ola said, 'You've got to stay strong for your baby,'" said James.

The new dad also shared this snap with his fans on Wednesday

Ola then added: "Yeah, we don't want you getting ill and going into hospital. We need you to look after us!" James further explained: "Ella's the one thing that is keeping us going, she's keeping us busy. Time flies around the baby. I don't want to be doom and gloom but in our life at the moment, Ella is the one joy. She's been a breath of fresh air. I think without her in my life at the moment I'd be even more of a mess. I know I have to be strong for her. She's been a little pickle."

The couple have been married since 2003

Meanwhile, the couple, who have been married since 2003, have had a difficult three-year journey to becoming parents, which saw them turn to IVF. "It’s been amazing and overwhelming at the same time. We’ve wanted this for so long. We had a lovely life, but this is making us feel so much happier than anything else we have done. Nothing in our careers measures up to this. It feels perfect," Ola recently told HELLO!.

"It is all the more special because it’s something we never thought would happen," said James. "Our trophies and accolades fade into the background. This is the best moment of our lives, without a shadow of a doubt. Ola has given me the most precious gift. It’s totally changed the way I see the world."

