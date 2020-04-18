Holly Willoughby took to Instagram on Saturday night to raise awareness for Kicks Still Count, a campaign that's helping pregnant women amid the coronavirus pandemic. Holly shared a gorgeous makeup-free selfie, and in it, the mother-of-three could be seen holding a sign on which the hashtag Kicks Still Count was written. The This Morning presenter also provided a link to the charity's campaign.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals how she's coping in self-isolation with husband Dan Baldwin

The charity reports that midwives have noticed a downturn in the number of women that are reporting reduced movements during their pregnancies, adding that "the fear is that during the COVID-19 outbreak there will be an increase in the number of stillbirths, not because of the virus itself but because of lack of prompt reporting of reduced movement". By raising awareness of this important issue, the message that women should still be seeking services can be spread far and wide.

MORE: 14 stars who have rallied around Captain Tom: donations, calls for knighthood and more

Holly shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: Holly Willoughby shares hilarious result of clapping during lockdown

Holly has consistently encouraged her followers to consider the needs of others throughout the coronavirus pandemic, however, on Thursday night, the mother-of-three's good intentions got the better of her, and the star ended up with a broken kitchen utensil!

Taking once again to social media, the TV star revealed that she and her family had been clapping at 8pm for the NHS workers and the incredible work they have been doing throughout the pandemic, and Holly had decided to use a wooden spoon and a pan to make extra noise. However, Holly snapped the spoon clean in half!

Even more hilariously, fans were quick to share anecdotes of their own. "I dropped my frying pan out of the window if that helps," wrote one. Another added: "I broke my good spoon." A third noted: "This is becoming the scenes in households across the country."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.