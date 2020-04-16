Holly Willoughby shares hilarious result of clapping during lockdown

Like most of the nation, Holly Willoughby and her family were clapping for the incredible work of NHS workers at 8pm on Thursday night, and by the looks of it, Holly got a little carried away! Shortly after the hour, the This Morning star shared a photo of herself holding a broken wooden spoon on Instagram, suggesting that she'd been banging it on a pan so enthusiastically that it snapped clean in half! The mother-of-three added the hashtags "clap for our carers", and "NHS".

Even more hilariously, fans were quick to share anecdotes of their own. "I dropped my frying pan out of the window if that helps," wrote one. Another added: "I broke my good spoon." A third noted: "This is becoming the scenes in households across the country."

The doting mum has been open about her family's experiences during the lockdown period, and often shares updates with her followers, whether it's homeschooling advice or simply just a photo of herself and her children cooking in the kitchen.

Holly has even spoken about how she and husband Dan Baldwin are able to stay on good terms despite having been cooped up in the house together for more than three weeks.

The 39-year-old revealed on This Morning that Dan is winning brownie points by doing "nice things" without her having to ask him. "I also think that doing little nice things gives you a bit of leeway in other areas as well. Like, if I'm doing something and Dan will come and make me a cup of tea, or I'll come back and he'll have put the washing away and I haven't asked him. Then I sort of turn a blind eye to all these other things, so I think doing little things to help makes a big difference," she explained live on air.

