Phillip Schofield has made no secret about his love of indulging in a tipple or two – especially with best pal Holly Willoughby. So his latest venture will certainly delight them both as the 58-year-old has decided to launch his own range of box wine, ethically sourced from independent Italian vineyards. The This Morning star has teamed up with specialists When In Rome on some of their most popular wines, including Falanghina (white) and a Nero di Troia (red), which will both be launched exclusively in Waitrose stores and online from the end of the month.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have been known to indulge in a glass or two

Phillip said: "I wanted figures on how eco-friendly box wine was and I wanted it to be good value. The result is something I felt I could really invest in. I have really enjoyed the process of sourcing, selecting and now sharing these wines with everyone. I don’t think there is anything I have been so passionate about, so I hope everyone enjoys them as much as I do."

When in Rome CEO and Co-Founder, Rob Malin, commented: "We are very excited about this launch. We asked Phillip if he would be keen to choose his own Italian craft wine, which he was really excited by, so we took a number of samples from across Italy and let him choose his favourites."

Phillip Schofield's wine collection will be available at the end of April

Phil and Holly may even enjoy some taste-testing this week as they are both taking a break from their hosting duties on This Morning. The presenting duo usually enjoy the school holidays off work and, although there'll be no trips abroad this time, they are no doubt enjoying spending some quality time with their families for the Easter break.

This Morning, which is usually fronted by the two presenters from Monday to Thursday, is instead being hosted by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, who began Monday's episode by stating they were continuing to work. "We're still in the Easter holiday, you may be in the Easter holiday, well Easter lockdown, but we're working and we're here right through to half past 12 keeping you company," Eamonn explained.

