DJ Chris Evans reveals son Noah is camping out for health heroes

His father is the king of breakfast radio and he lives in the shadow of Windsor Castle, but for now, 11-year-old Noah Evans's home is a den in his back garden. The big-hearted son of Virgin Radio star Chris is camping out for 28 days to raise funds to kit out front-line NHS workers. And his 54-year-old dad, who attracts an audience of millions worldwide to his breakfast show, could not be prouder. Posing for photos with Noah and his seven-year-old son Eli, Chris tells HELLO!: "I know his mum, brothers, sisters and I are biased, but he's an absolute superstar."

Noah snuggles down for a night in the open

Noah's plan was hatched after his mum Natasha told him about Scrubs, Glorious Scrubs, a network of volunteer seamstresses set up by Lynda Yong, a fashion shop owner from Ascot, to produce non-surgical scrubs for NHS staff. "Noah said to me three Saturdays ago: 'I'm off to build a den at the bottom of the garden.'" Chris tells us. "'Okay, son, want any help?' I offered. 'No thanks. I'll be fine,' he replied. And with that, off he trotted, not to be seen again until it was time for him to be called in for tea."

Noah has been keeping a daily blog and has already smashed his target of raising £2,000, with his parents agreeing to give him a further £1,000 should he reach his ultimate goal of staying out for 28 nights.

Noah's fundraising campaign can be found at https://justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nodge-evans-28 You can also support Scrubs, Glorious Scrubs at gloriousscrubs.com.

