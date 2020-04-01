Chris Evans believes he and his family contracted COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms The radio DJ thinks he and his wife Natasha Shishmanian have had coronavirus

Chris Evans is the latest star to claim that he has suffered from coronavirus. Speaking on his Virgin Radio Breakfast show on Wednesday, the 54-year-old told listeners that he strongly believes that he and his wife Natasha Shishmanian as well as their four children experienced COVID-19 symptoms. The host - who shares Noah, ten, Eli, eight, and 17-month-old twins Walt and Boo with his wife - explained: "I think I've had it [coronavirus]. I'm not saying I'm qualified to say this though."

"So many of us had this really weird cold two or three weeks ago and if four out of five most prominent people on the telly talking about coronavirus, if they can get it," he added. "They're only mild symptoms, a bit of a sniffle and dry cough."

Despite thinking he had the virus, Chris did not feel the need to self-isolate. "I didn't get the fever or the dry cough, that's why I didn't self-isolate," he shared. "Noah had the fever and he self-isolated before we all had to for 14 days. But by that time, Tash had this cough and almost everybody you saw on telly reporting on the coronavirus looked red-faced and runny-eyed - I think lots of us have had it!"

Chris, who has been married to Natasha since 2007, welcomed their twins in September 2018. Chris is also a father to daughter Jade, 33, from his previous relationship with Alison Ward. The babies were conceived through IVF, as was their second son Eli, after Natasha suffered an ectopic pregnancy with Noah.

Although he likes to keep his private life away from the public eye, Chris thanked his wife for her support on his last day at the BBC before his move to Virgin Radio. "I would like to thank my wife Natasha – my gravity, my compass, my guiding light," he said at the time. "For giving me enough certainty and security to feel confident enough to embark on some uncertainty once again, which is what I like."

