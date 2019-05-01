Chris Evans insists Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby has already been born Find out why...

Chris Evans panicked royal fans on Wednesday morning as he seemed to hint that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already welcomed their baby. The 53-year-old Virgin Radio breakfast show presenter told listeners that he thought he knew something whilst suggesting that "there might be a new royal baby already".

The father-of-five told his co-presenter Rachel Horne: "We sit here still finding ourselves. Some say minus a new royal baby or do we… ladies and gentleman?" To which she said: "What do you know?"

Chris Evans took part in last Sunday's London Marathon

After a bit of insistence from Rachel, he further elaborated: "Well, there's more than a hint, what more of a hint do you want, other than the fact that I think there might be a new royal baby already? I'm just saying, I'm just putting it out there, right? The Queen has been to see Meghan and Harry..."

MORE: Why this weekend in May is so special to the royal family – including Kate, Meghan and more

Chris was referring to reports, yet to be confirmed by the Palace, that the monarch paid a visit to the expectant parents over Easter Sunday. According to several sources, Her Majesty was treated to a tour of their new home, Frogmore Cottage, whilst there.

Loading the player...

Despite Chris' claims, Prince Harry and Meghan are still awaiting the birth of their first child. While the couple are keeping plans of the birth private, it is understood that the media will be told when she is in labour. A statement from the Palace specified back in April that: "The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

The couple are nesting in their new home, Frogmore Cottage

The Duchess of Sussex has been nesting and getting ready for the birth of her first child since 19 March, when she undertook her last public appearance. Prince Harry has also slowed down his public work, and has only been confirming engagements depending on Meghan's wellbeing.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stop following Princess Eugenie and Prince William and Kate Middleton - here's why

He was last pictured on Sunday, attending the London Marathon.