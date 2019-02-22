Kevin Clifton reveals he hasn't heard back from Strictly Come Dancing bosses The Strictly favourite was crowned the 2018 winner

Following his triumphant win on Strictly Come Dancing, professional dancer Kevin Clifton has revealed his future on the BBC series remains in doubt. The 36-year-old, who is on his Rock of Ages tour at the moment, confessed that show bosses are yet to contact him with an offer of a new contract. Speaking to Chris Evans on Virgin Radio on Friday morning, the pro shared: "I'm kind of hoping to get the call to go back on Strictly. I haven't had it yet but that's just how it works."

Kevin Clifton won Strictly last year

Shocked to hear the news, Chris went on to reveal that he received his contract. "I've got my contract," he disclosed. "I've got to go for a medical because I've got a dodgy left knee so I can run on it, I can go straight but laterally I have an issue with my knee so that could be a problem." Kevin is set to wrap up his role as Stacee Jaxx in the Rock of Ages stage production in late July and hopes to return to the Strictly dance floor shortly after. "You're never contracted to more than just the series you're on," he told BBC Radio Humberside earlier this month.

"Hopefully they'll give me a call and say, 'We'd love to have you back for the 2019 series', and then I'll be doing that from August to Christmas." Confessing that he never wants to assume the show will ask him back, he added: "You never want to count your chickens." Since his first Strictly appearance over five years ago, Kevin immediately became one of the show's favourites; he won the coveted Glitter Ball Trophy with journalist Stacey Dooley last year and has reached the final four other times.

