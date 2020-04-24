Six months on from Gary Rhodes' tragic death, the late celebrity chef was remembered by his son George on what would have been his 60th birthday. The TV star died last November aged 59 following a fall in Dubai, where he had been filming a new series about Middle Eastern cuisine. George honoured Gary's milestone birthday on Tuesday by sharing a throwback snap of his dad looking rather dapper in a tuxedo. "Happy 60th birthday Pops," he simply wrote.

The post was quickly inundated with comments from heartbroken fans, with one writing: "Thinking of you guys x." Another said: "Happy Birthday Gary. You were a star and leader. Will be greatly missed." A third post read: "Legend! Keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers… take care George."

Last month, George uploaded another throwback snap of his dad holding a bottle of bubbly. In the caption, he joked: "Dads answer to quarantine would have been… champagne [sic]." As well as George, Gary left behind his wife Jennie and their other son Sam.

WATCH: Gary Rhodes' final interview

The former Strictly Come Dancing star passed away suddenly after collapsing at home in Dubai. He had spent the week filming for a new ITV series called Delicious Dubai. Gary's cause of death was confirmed by his family in a statement shortly after his death on 26 November. It read: "In order to end painful speculation surrounding the sudden passing of our beloved Gary Rhodes OBE, the Rhodes family can confirm that after a successful day shooting with Rock Oyster Media for ITV here in Dubai, Gary returned home in a very happy mood for a peaceful evening with his wife Jennie.

"After dinner, Gary unfortunately collapsed in their residence and was rushed to hospital but unfortunately passed away due to subdural hematoma. At this time, there are no other details and the family would again request privacy around this very tragic loss and again, thank friends and family for their ongoing support at this time."

