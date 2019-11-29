A close friend of Gary Rhodes has detailed the final moments of the late celebrity chef's life. Speaking to MailOnline, Jaideep Bhatia revealed that Gary returned home from a day of filming his new ITV show and was "happy and excited" as he chatted away to his wife Jennie over dinner. The spiky-haired chef took a shower and sat down for dinner. It wasn't until he was getting ready for bed that Gary suffered a bleed on the brain, and claims that he had fallen in the shower are incorrect. Tragically, the 59-year-old died a short time later.

Jaideep explained: "Gary had a terrific day filming his new TV series in one of the most scenic parts of Dubai and was happy and excited as he sat down for a ham sandwich with Jennie. He had showered before dinner - and did not fall while doing so - and enjoyed a relaxed meal with his wife. He was then preparing for bed when he suddenly collapsed."

Gary passed away in Dubai

He continued: "I have been in very close contact with the family at this difficult time and want to end speculation that he fell and hurt himself - he was not injured. The collapse was due to natural causes beyond anyone's control and he died later in hospital despite efforts to save him. Everyone who knew and loved him is heartbroken. It's so sad."

MORE: Gary Rhodes' brother breaks his silence following chef's tragic death

The chef was filming a new shoe for ITV

MORE: Gary Rhodes' close friend reveals the cause of his sudden death

Yesterday, the chef's family released another statement about Gary's death, in a bid to end "painful speculation". It said: "In order to end painful speculation surrounding the sudden passing of our beloved Gary Rhodes OBE, the Rhodes family can confirm that after a successful day shooting with Rock Oyster Media for ITV here in Dubai, Gary returned home in a very happy mood for a peaceful evening with his wife Jennie.

"After dinner, Gary unfortunately collapsed in their residence and was rushed to hospital but unfortunately passed away due to subdural haematoma. At this time, there are no other details and the family would again request privacy around this very tragic loss and again, thank friends and family for their ongoing support at this time."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.