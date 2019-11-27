MasterChef star Gary Rhodes dies aged 59

MasterChef star Gary Rhodes has passed away aged 59, his family confirmed on Wednesday. The TV chef's family broke the news in a statement, which read: "The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE. Gary passed away last evening, Tuesday 26th November 2019, at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side. The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time." At the time of Gary's death, he was working in a hotel in Dubai. The hotel also gave a statement following his passing. "The team at Grosvenor Hotel Dubai and Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa are devastated to hear of the tragic passing of Chef Gary Rhodes OBE."

It continued: "Not only has the industry lost a true culinary legend, we have also lost an inspirational human being and a very dear friend. No words can express our sadness at Gary's death or our gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rhodes family." Gary moved to Dubai in 2011, and was best known for his work on shows including MasterChef and Hell's Kitchen. He also competed in the 2008 series of Strictly Come Dancing with pro dancer Karen Hardy.

The MasterChef star also took part in Strictly in 2008

Tributes soon followed after the news of Gary's death broke. Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown took to Twitter, writing: "So, so sad to hear about Gary Rhodes. His banana and syrup loaf was the first thing I baked all on my own. The pages are stuck together with syrup. So much love to his family." Jamie Oliver shared a photo of Gary on his Instgaram page, and wrote: "Sadly Chef Gary Rhodes OBE passed away. My heart felt sympathies to his wife , kids, friends and family, sending love and thoughts ..... Gary was a fantastic chef and incredible ambassador for British cooking, he was a massive inspiration to me as a young chef. He reimagined modern British cuisine with elegance and fun. rest in peace Chef."

Award-winning chef Simon Hulstone added on Twitter: "Very sad to get a message this morning from Dubai informing me of the brilliant chef and mentor Gary Rhodes passing last night. What a shining star for British gastronomy. Rest well chef." Sarah O'Connell also tweeted: "Sad to hear that celebrity chef Gary Rhodes has died aged 59. He starred in programmes such as MasterChef, Hell's Kitchen, MasterChef USA, and Rhodes Around Britain."

