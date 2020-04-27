Strictly's Graziano di Prima and fiancée Giada Lini welcome new family member - an adorable dog! Graziano di Prima and Giada are due to marry in June

Strictly Come Dancing's Graziano di Prima and his fiancée Giana Lini have welcomed the most adorable addition to their family ahead of their summer wedding – a miniature Pinscher toy dog.

The professional dancer shared the first picture of their new pet dog on Saturday and asked his more than 100,000 followers to help him name him. "Rio or Romolo," he asked his fans.

The following day, the couple delighted fans by posing with their new family member and confirmed his sweet name. "Introducing our Rio @giada.lini #rio #newfamilymember #doglovers #pinschertoy," he wrote alongside a picture showing the couple with Rio in their arms.

The couple's Strcitly friends were quick to react, with Katya Jones writing: "Awwwwwwww!!!! Que bello!!!" and Karen Hauer saying: "Cutie!!!!"

Graziano and Giana are currently self-isolating in their native Italy. The couple are due to marry this June but it is not known if it will go ahead because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Italian pro dancer popped the question to Giana in May last year during a performance of Burn The Floor in Watford - much to the delight of cheering crowds. In social media pictures, Graziano could be seen getting down on one knee as a shocked Giada covered her face with her hands in delight. Graziano, who was a new addition to the Strictly cast last year, regularly shares sweet tributes to his fiancée, who appeared as a backing dancer in the 2018 series and the 2019 Blackpool special of the BBC show.