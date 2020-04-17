Tess Daly and Vernon Kay share rare couple photo for special reason The Strictly Come Dancing host and her husband are helping raise money for the NHS

Tess Daly and her husband Vernon Kay shared a rare photo of themselves together on Thursday to highlight the important work of the NHS, especially during the current coronavirus pandemic. The couple wore matching T-shirts emblazoned with a big rainbow and the words "Thank you", which have been designed by Kindred, with all proceeds going to the NHS. Captioning the sweet image, Tess wrote: "THANK YOU NHS. While we are staying at home you are risking your lives for us on the frontline. We cannot thank you enough for your bravery hard work and kindness. 100% of proceeds from this charity T-Shirt by @kindred_social and #clapforourcarers go to NHS Charities Together @nhscharitiestogether .Tonight at 8 we will be putting our hands together and applauding this country’s finest."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Behind-the-scenes with Tess Daly on our HELLO! photoshoot

MORE: Tess Daly treated to special surprise on 51st birthday during coronavirus lockdown

Fans of the couple loved seeing them together, and many NHS and key workers thanked them for drawing awareness to the T-shirts. One wrote: "Thank you for your support… it means the world to us all." Another added: "Thank you both for modelling the t-shirt." A third commented: "Love this lovely couple. Thank you so much for the support."

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay are raising awareness for NHS Charities Together

MORE: Tess Daly enjoys rare date night with Vernon Kay at homeware launch

Tess and Vernon tied the knot on 12 September 2003. The couple married at St Mary’s Church in Horwich, Vernon’s hometown, before hosting their reception at nearby Rivington Hall Barn. The couple travelled in style between the two venues in an old fashioned VW camper van. They started dating in 2001 when he was a host on T4, and Vernon previously told Digital Spy that they "instantly had such a blast together". The couple have since become parents to two daughters – Phoebe and Amber.

The lovebirds have shared many sweet moments over the years. Although their relationship has come under scrutiny on a couple of occasions, both Tess and Vernon have admitted that marriage isn’t all plain sailing, after Vernon confessed to texting glamour model Rhian Sugden in 2010 and again in 2015. "Marriage is a work in progress. Vernon and I are just people, at the end of the day," Tess told The Times in 2017. But after an impressive 20 years together, the pair appear happier than ever.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.