Strictly's Graziano di Prima cuts fiancée's hair – see her shocked reaction

With no hairdressers working due to the lockdown imposed by the Government because of the coronavirus outbreak, many have had to turn to DIY cuts at home which sometimes go awfully wrong. But Giada Lini was one lucky lady this weekend when she had his fiancé Graziano di Prima's help – and fans were rather impressed with the results, despite Giada's initial shock.

"OPS @giada.lini Can you believe it? SWIPE for the RESULT!!" he captioned a video showing his cutting technique, which involved him using an electric hair clipper and a comb.

His Strictly colleagues were quick to congratulate him on the end results, with Dianne Buswell writing: "Well done brother," whilst Katya Jones and Gemma Atkinson liked the post.

Former contestant and winner Louis Smith seemed more taken by Giada's reaction than the actual cut, adding: "her reaction is priceless."

Indeed Giada's shocked reaction is a must-see. The dancer had asked Graziano to cut her split ends and was left shocked after taking her hand to touch it, telling the Strictly dancer that he had cut too much. "That much?" she says in shock as Graziano keeps telling her to turn around so he can finish the cut.

But all seemed good with the pair as Giada later happily posed for a video which showed off her new locks. In the clip the dancer can be seen twirling as she flips her new hair whilst smiling to the camera.

Graziano and Giada became engaged last May. The Italian pro dancer popped the question during a performance of Burn The Floor in Watford - much to the delight of cheering crowds. In social media pictures, Graziano could be seen getting down on one knee as a shocked Giada covered her face with her hands in delight. Graziano, who was a new addition to the Strictly cast last year, regularly shares sweet tributes to his fiancée, who appeared as a backing dancer in the 2018 series and the 2019 Blackpool special of the BBC show. Their wedding was scheduled to take place in June.