Gemma Atkinson took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that she has been privately messaged by frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic – including a policeman and a nurse. What's more, the former Hollyoaks star added that she had been told by the policeman that they had "never had as much abuse".

Gemma's full message read: "I've had a DM from a policeman saying they have never had as much abuse as they get from "covidiots" and a nurse wishing these people not following rules could see how much a COVID patient struggles in their last few hours of life. Maybe then they would stay home. I'm so sorry for all you key/front line workers."

Gemma shared the message on Instagram

The mother-of-one has been vocal throughout the lockdown period, and often keeps her followers up to date with her self-isolation journey. The 35-year-old is currently in lockdown at her Manchester home with her boyfriend, Strictly star Gorka Marquez, and their nine-month-old daughter, Mia.

The TV star and her partner are both gym bunnies, and have spent plenty of time working up a sweat in their home gym in recent weeks. But when they're not getting their heart rates up, Gemma and Gorka can most likely be found spending time with little Mia, who they've been sharing many adorable videos and photos of lately.

Excitingly, Mia has started crawling recently, although it seems that mum Gemma is a little less thrilled by her daughter's development, writing in a relatable Instagram post: "She can crawl. And I am a nervous wreck." Gemma could also be heard asking dad Gorka: "Are you a nervous wreck every time she crawls?" before continuing: "Mia, can you stay on these mats?" We can’t wait to see what baby Mia does next!

