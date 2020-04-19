Actress and DJ Gemma Atkinson is spending lockdown with her partner, Strictly star Gorka Marquez, and the two of them are clearly looking for ways to stay entertained. On Sunday, Gemma posted a video that at first seemed like she was doing her own makeup – but there was a hilarious twist! The former Emmerdale star captioned the clip: "I’ve always been amazing at my makeup and I never use professionals for any of my shoots. Ever. I always do my own. Swipe to see my tutorial [crying-laughing emojis]."

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson cuts Gorka Marquez's hair in hilarious video

The video showed Gemma standing in front of the camera wearing a grey T-shirt and tie-dyed hoodie. She said: "Hi guys, I know everyone's doing makeup tutorials at the minute so I thought I'd show you mine. There's only four items that I use really on a daily basis, the first one being concealer. Now I love concealer for under the eye area, it's really really good for basically covering these dark circles, so all you need to do is take your concealer and you just put a little bit under your eye..."

Because her hands looked larger than normal and appeared to not be connected to her body, it quickly became obvious that Gorka was actually the one applying makeup to his girlfriend, something that became more of a problem as the video progressed. The pro dancer's hands grabbed for the right item as Gemma continued to narrate, saying: "I'm going to take that and put in under my eye. Give it a good old shake... it basically makes your eyes look really nice and fresh." As Gorka tried to navigate his partner's face, he misjudged and accidentally dabbed the concealer wand into her right eye, making her blink and wince in shock.

Gemma and Gorka are entertaining themselves during lockdown

Still playing along, the 35-year-old said: "Or you can actually put it in your eyes as well sometimes, I wouldn't advise it but some people do do that to make their eyes sting a little while applying their makeup." Her pain was worth it, though, as her fans cracked up – both at the video and at the fact that they hadn't initially realised Gorka was the one applying Gemma's makeup! Gorka's Strictly colleague Neil Jones commented: "Aha at first I was thinking u got a his and hers tattoo," while other followers added: "I thought this was real for a while and I was thinking ‘since when did Gemma have a tattoo on her hand?'" and: "Brilliant, made me howl, thank you."

