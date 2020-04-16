Gemma Atkinson's hilarious makeup-free selfie from her video call is all of us The former Hollyoaks star shared the photo on Instagram

Like many of us across the UK, Gemma Atkinson is also having meetings with her boss via video calls, and on Thursday, the former Hollyoaks star shared a hilarious photo of her video call face, writing: "Me and Wes have a Zoom meeting with the boss today. I, for one, will look incredible on it." The photo Gemma shared alongside the caption was taken from a hilariously awkward angle, an inconvenience that we've all become used to over the last few weeks.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shares new video with baby Mia and she's just like her mum

Gemma is currently self-isolating in her Manchester home with her boyfriend, Strictly star Gorka Marquez, and their eight-month-old daughter Mia. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the family have shared many sweet photos with fans, updating them on everything from Mia's diet to their full-on exercise routines.

MORE: Gorka Marquez and mini-me daughter Mia pose up a storm in adorable selfies

Gemma shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares the surprising way daughter Mia is taking after her parents

Also on Thursday, Gemma spoke of the importance of kindness, sharing a quote with her followers that read: "She asks me to kill the spider. Instead, I get the most peaceful weapons I can find. I take a cup and a napkin. I catch the spider, put it outside and allow it to walk away. If I am ever caught in the wrong place at the wrong time, just being alive and not bothering anyone, I hope I am greeted by the same kind of mercy."

Doting mum Gemma is a dedicated animal lover, and not only frequently shares photos of her two beloved dogs Ollie and Norman, but is even the president of Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary, and often talks about the important work the organisation is doing on social media.

Earlier this month, the 35-year-old shared some examples of Bleakholt's work on Instagram, writing: "The animals go through a lot but with the kindness and help from all the staff and volunteers they have their happy ending."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.