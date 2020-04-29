Lisa Armstrong expressed her thanks to fans for their support this week. Taking to Twitter, the Strictly makeup artist first posted a screenshot showing a tabloid newspaper's apology for printing the claim that Lisa had planned to host a lavish party following her divorce from ex-husband Ant McPartlin, which was finalised last week. She captioned the image: "About time!!! Well at least it’s something I suppose.... #constantlies #whenwillitstop."

Lisa's followers were quick to encourage her, with 2018 Strictly champion Stacey Dooley replying with a row of kissing emojis. Others commented: "Wow, an apology! I’m pleased for you Lisa but I just wish they would leave you alone," and: "Good for you, even if you were planning on a party nothing to do with them anyway, you have earned your own money and you supported Ant to earn his money so go and enjoy, girl."

Lisa showed her appreciation for her fans on Twitter

The 43-year-old has remained mostly tight-lipped on Twitter and Instagram during the divorce proceedings and has said little about media claims. However, she took the chance to reply to some of the messages she received on Tuesday, quote tweeting some of the ones she appreciated the most. In response to one which questioned where the newspaper had got the idea that she would be celebrating with a Frank Sinatra tribute band, she commented: "Lord only knows hun.... was news to me!!!"

To a fan who suggested the last couple of years must have been tough, meanwhile, Lisa responded: "Thank you - that’s very kind... x." She and Ant split up two years ago after 12 years of marriage, and their divorce was finalised on 23 April. The beauty expert returned to social media at the weekend with the first selfie she's shared since the news was announced. She wore a white T-shirt featuring a rainbow print and blue Ray-Ban sunglasses, with a nude lip and flawless skin.

