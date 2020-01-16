Lisa Armstrong has taken to Twitter to deny claims that she has reached a £31million divorce settlement with her ex-husband Ant McPartlin. It had been reported that the former couple had met in a face-to-face meeting in London on Tuesday, during which Ant agreed to hand over more than half his £50million fortune. But Strictly makeup artist Lisa promptly dismissed the article on social media. "Nope a load of nonsense AGAIN…" she responded to a fan who had commented on the story on her Twitter page.

Lisa, 43, was granted a divorce from Ant in 2018 due to the TV presenter's adultery and because he was "intolerable to live with". They confirmed their split in January 2018 after months of speculation; they had been together for 23 years and married in 2006. Ant's statement read at the time: "Ant is very sad to announce, that after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made." Ant has since found love with his former personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett.

In December, Lisa was romantically linked to a mystery man – later identified as Jeremy Hewitt, the Global Head of Touring for Global Merchandising Services. A keen golfer, he has worked with a number of big stars, including Niall Horan, Little Mix and Lenny Kravitz, and his appearance by Lisa's side sparked speculation that she is ready to start dating again.