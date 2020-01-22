Lisa Armstrong shares new selfie with dog Hurley amid divorce battle with Ant McPartlin

Lisa Armstrong and her ex-husband Ant McPartlin may be in the middle of sorting out their divorce settlement, but the Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist is making the most of her time with their dog Hurley. Taking to her Instagram page this week, the 43-year-old shared a cute selfie with their adorable chocolate-coloured pooch. "Mama and Hurls... #weloveaselfie... #mybabyboy," she simply wrote in the caption.

Lisa Armstrong shared this lovely selfie with Hurley

Last week, Lisa shared another snap with Hurley, who was seen licking her face. "Really Hurls!!!... Haha.... #pawonhead #tongueineyeball #Hurleywash," she teased. The sweet pictures come shortly after the celebrity MUA took to Twitter to deny claims that she has reached a £31million divorce settlement with Ant. It had been reported that the former couple had met in a face-to-face meeting in London on 14 January, during which Ant agreed to hand over more than half his £50million fortune. However, Lisa promptly dismissed the article on social media. "Nope a load of nonsense AGAIN…" she responded to a fan who had commented on the story on her Twitter page.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan overtake Prince William and Kate in special milestone

WATCH: Ant and Dec in 60 seconds

Lisa was granted a divorce from Ant in 2018 due to the TV presenter's adultery and because he was "intolerable to live with". They confirmed their split in January 2018 after months of speculation; they had been together for 23 years and married in 2006. Ant's statement read at the time: "Ant is very sad to announce, that after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made."

GALLERY: A look back at Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong's love story

Ant, 44, has since found love with his former personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett, while Lisa was romantically linked to a mystery man – later identified as Jeremy Hewitt, the Global Head of Touring for Global Merchandising Services, in December.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.