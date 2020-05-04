David Tennant's wife Georgia stuns fans with a photo of their young son's incredible hair

David Tennant's wife has shared a very rare photo of her son Wilfred in honour of his seventh birthday. Georgia posted a close-up snapshot showing their little boy lying on the floor, with his hand covering the majority of his face. In her caption, the proud mum-of-five wrote: "Happy 7th Birthday to our darling Wilfred. A boy with a heart as big as his hair. #sospecialborisnamedhisbabyafteryou."

Georgia Tennant shared a close-up photo of their son, Wilfred

Georgia's fans were delighted to see a rare glimpse of the little boy. But it was Wilfred's hair that really got them talking! "Happy birthday to the one with the best hair! Definitely gets that from his mama!!" one wrote, while another noted: "People pay good money for that hair colour! Happy birthday Wilfred!" Many also remarked on the similarities between mother and son. "Wow, he's got amazing hair! Got your eyes too," one follower said, while a second added: "Damn! I thought he was you."

Georgia, 35, and David, 48, have been married since 2011; they met when she starred alongside the Scottish actor in the Doctor Who episode, The Doctor's Daughter, in 2008. They are parents to nine-year-old Olive, seven-year-old Wilfred, Doris, five, and baby Birdie, six months. David adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

David and Georgia share five children together

She is the daughter of Peter Moffett – known by his stage name – and Sandra Dickinson. Peter, 68, has starred in a number of British shows, from All Creatures Great and Small, to At Home with the Braithwaites and The Last Detective. He famously portrayed the fifth incarnation of the Doctor in Doctor Who, from 1982 to 1984. American-British actress Sandra, 71, appeared in the 1981 TV adaptation of The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, and famously starred in the Birds Eye Beefburger TV adverts in the 1970s.