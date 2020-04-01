With the coronavirus lockdown now in full swing, David Tennant's wife took a trip down memory lane this week. Georgia Tennant shared a throwback photo showing herself posing with her husband and her dad, Peter Davison – both former stars of Doctor Who. "Two years ago today...when I used to wear shoes, wash my hair and wasn't the worst substitute teacher in London. #thoughtobefairatleasticanbreatheoutnow #gottamakeroomforallthemagnums #2018BC #beforecorona @baby_lifeline #youmeandhim," the mum-of-five captioned the image.

Georgia Tennant with husband David and her father

Georgia's quick wit and funny hashtags have earned her a legion of fans on Instagram – and it's not hard to see why. Commenting on her latest post, one wrote: "The best thing about becoming a fan of David Tennant was getting to know Georgia Tennant. Look at her, so gorgeous and well put together, it's like she didn't have time to fix David's hair. She also reminds of my mum (great sense of humour, lots of kids). And the hashtags, my god. My favourite celebrity!" A second agreed: "Your hashtags give me life!!"

MORE: David Tennant's wife Georgia shares their first complete family photo featuring all five children

Loading the player...

Peter Davison and his wife sing Happy Birthday to Olive

Georgia, 35, and David, 48, have been married since 2011; they met when she starred alongside the Scottish actor in the Doctor Who episode, The Doctor's Daughter, in 2008. They are parents to nine-year-old Olive, six-year-old Wilfred, Doris, five, and baby Birdie, five months. David adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

MORE: David Tennant's wife Georgia shares emotional photo for son's 18th birthday

She is the daughter of Peter Moffett – known by his stage name – and Sandra Dickinson. Peter, 68, has starred in a number of British shows, from All Creatures Great and Small, to At Home with the Braithwaites and The Last Detective. He famously portrayed the fifth incarnation of the Doctor in Doctor Who, from 1982 to 1984. American-British actress Sandra, 71, appeared in the 1981 TV adaptation of The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, and famously starred in the Birds Eye Beefburger TV adverts in the 1970s.