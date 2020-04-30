Over the past few weeks, Georgia Tennant has been keeping her followers entertained with her day-to-day life during lockdown. And Wednesday's update was no different, as the actress shared a funny video of her husband David Tennant during one of their daily walks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The clip, which was shared on Instagram, saw David trying to race their pet dog Myrtle - completely unaware that their pooch wasn't having any of it. "Taking my energetic, brown haired dependant out for a much needed run. The dog was less impressed," Georgia joked in the caption.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Georgia Tennant shares funny video of her husband running

Fans quickly rushed to post comments underneath, with one writing: "Ha! The dog is like, 'what do you take me for, a peasant.'" Another remarked: "The world is a huge mess but Georgia's captions never fail to make me smile." A third post read: "I can't stop laughing." A fourth person joked: "Well at least one of them is getting some exercise."

MORE: David Tennant's wife Georgia shares hilarious home-schooling photo

The outing comes days after Georgia suffered a parenting nightmare – which we're sure many mums and dads can relate! The actress was forced to chop into her daughter's hair after she got a toy tangled up in it. Sharing a photo on Instagram, Georgia's little one has her back to the camera with her hair completely frazzled and knotted. The toy is sitting in Georgia's hand with clumps of her daughter's hair wrapped in it. Captioning the snap, she wrote: "Hey, here’s your parenting tip for the day: An excellent toy but DON’T LET THEM BUNCH’N BUILD A HAT... Thankfully a quarter bob is the new quarantine look, FYI. #smallprintshouldbeBIGGER."

David Tennant and wife Georgia share five children

Georgia - who is the daughter of Peter Davidson, who played the Fifth Doctor - married actor David back in 2011; they met when she starred alongside the Scottish actor in the Doctor Who episode, The Doctor's Daughter, in 2008. They are doting parents to Olive, eight, Wilfred, six, Doris, five and baby Birdie. David adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

MORE: Nadia Sawalha reveals she has been in tears during lockdown struggle

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.