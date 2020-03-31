Georgia Tennant has celebrated her and husband David Tennant's daughter Olive's ninth birthday by sharing a truly incredible video of her parents Peter and Sandra playing piano and singing happy birthday to their granddaughter. Alongside the sweet video, mother-of-five Georgia wrote: "Quite an excellent covideo birthday message from the grandparents."

Many of the actress' fans took to the comment section to wish Olive a happy birthday and also point out just how sweet the video from her grandparents was. One wrote: "Aw, so sweet! Happy birthday to Olive! Hope you all have a lovely day together celebrating her." Another added: "Happy birthday Olive. Hope you have a great day with lots of cake and cuddles. Georgia, you and your mum look like sisters."

It isn't the first time this month that the doting mum has dedicated a touching social media post to one of her children on their birthday. On Friday, the famous couple's son Ty turned 18, and to celebrate, 35-year-old Georgia uploaded to Instagram a heartfelt message, adding that her eldest child's hopes of a fun night out had been dashed by coronavirus.

Ty on the red carpet

She said: "In a few short hours this boy will turn 18 and whilst it probably wasn't his dream to spend his birthday stuck in a house with his parents and 4 small siblings, I couldn't be more thrilled I get him all to myself!"

"He's been the best thing to ever happen to me and when others doubted the success of our partnership I just knew the day would come when I would get to say… 'I TOLD YOU SO!' And that day is here. Happy Birthday @ty_tenzo. You've made me what I love to be more than anything. Right," she added.

Ty is the oldest of Georgia's five children, and he was adopted by her husband, Doctor Who actor David, when they married in 2011. The couple are also parents to Olive, six-year-old Wilfred, Doris, five, and baby Birdie, five months.

