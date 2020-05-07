Stacey Solomon concerns fans with mysterious message about Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has shared a mysterious message with her fans on Instagram. Taking to her Stories on Wednesday night, the Loose Women star shared a close-up photo showing her holding hands with boyfriend Joe Swash. Across the image she wrote: "I wasn't going to say anything at all in case it gets made into a story. But so many stories have been written over the last couple of days so I thought I should say… 'Personal reasons' isn't code for divorce (we aren't married but you know what I mean). It just means some things are happening in our lives personally at the moment. And some things aren't mine to share. We love you all & hope you’re all ok. These are really strange, scary and emotional times and it’s not easy for anyone. Ps Me and Hoe laughed so much trying to take this picture because our hands are so awkward. He wanted me to hide his nails too which was impossible. Goodnight."

Stacey Solomon has taken to Instagram to try and reassure fans

It's thought the mum-of-three is referring to recent comments made by worried fans, who spotted that Joe has been absent from her social media for a week and were concerned the couple had split. One said: "Can you post a pic of Joe to put our minds at ease?" while another remarked: "Hope Joe is well as haven't seen him on post past few days. X stay safe x." A third begged: "Stacey please tell me you and Joe are still madly in love and together???"

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shares a glimpse into her lockdown date night

Stacey, 30, is usually incredibly candid on Instagram, and is happy to share private family moments with her 3.2million followers. But on Monday, she told fans she was temporarily quitting social media, writing: "I'm going to come off social media today for personal reasons. I really hope you're all ok." The following day she returned with another post that read: "Lots going on here at the moment but all of the boys are safe and well, which we are so grateful for."

Stacey and Joe's son Rex will celebrate his first birthday on 23 May

It comes just weeks before Stacey and Joe's son Rex celebrates his first birthday. The couple welcomed their baby boy on 23 May last year, and will no doubt be pulling out all the stops for his landmark day.