Stacey Solomon has revealed that her boyfriend Joe Swash is so poorly, he's been confined to bed. The Dancing on Ice winner was rushed to hospital last week for emergency surgery on his ear following a nasty accident on the ice – but it appears he is still suffering with his injury. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Stacey revealed that Joe is now bedbound. "Loads of you asking where Joe is today... he's ear is really playing him up so he's in bed resting (sic)," she said. "But I'm quite please because now he won't find out that I caved, gotta find somewhere to hide it until Easter (sic)," she added, referring to all the Easter goodies she purchased earlier in the day.

Joe had to undergo emergency surgery after his skating partner Alex Murphy accidentally sliced his ear with her skate during a risky move on the ice during rehearsals for their final DOI performance. Explaining how the incident gave him "cauliflower ear", which then became infected, Joe was forced to wear a huge bandage on his head until the show's final.

"I've knocked the ear and it's like a cauliflower ear, it just got swollen and they had to drain it and cut it a little bit," the 38-year-old explained on Instagram. "But the bad thing is I've got to keep (the bandage) on until Sunday. I'm going to have to take it off for the show, but I've got to keep it on all week. I did say to them, 'Is it not a little bit overkill?' And they were like, 'No, it's the only way we can bandage an ear.'"

Joe Swash underwent emergency surgery on his ear

Unfortunately for the TV star, he received little sympathy for his injury. He joked: "I'd have loved to have had a bit of sympathy from people. I phoned up Alex and Dan Whiston (Dancing On Ice's associate creative director) and they just laughed at me. My mum phoned me and made me go round the house just so she could see it and have a laugh. Then Stacey phoned me going, 'Where are you?' and then she did a whole build-up (on Instagram) saying, 'I don't know where Joe is'. And then I turned up and she had the camera straight in my face!" At least it appears he's getting some sympathy from her now…

