Like all parents, Stacey Solomon is keen to provide her son Rex with a varied and healthy diet including lots of fruits and vegetables. On Monday, she revealed there is one veggie in particular that her little boy absolutely loves, and it's not what you'd expect! The Loose Women star took to her Instagram Stories to show off the delicious Sunday roast she had prepared for dinner, complete with the classic chicken, Yorkshire puddings, roast potatoes greens and gravy. She also used garlic to pack flavour into the meat, but instead of disposing of it after roasting the chicken, Stacey served it up as part of the meal - and Rex was obsessed!

Rex loves garlic as much as his mum!

"You want some of mummy's garlic? Mmm mummy's favourite and Rex's favourite," Stacey could be heard saying to Rex as he took the roasted garlic from his mother's hand and stuffed it into his mouth with a big grin on his face. His love for the unusual ingredient was even more surprising considering he passed up the shredded chicken and pieces of potato on his tray table in favour of the garlic.

Stacey is clearly delighted that her youngest little boy has taken to garlic, as she revealed the rest of the family think it's weird. "I can't tell you how happy it makes me that Rex loves garlic as much as I do! Everyone else thinks it's weird so I finally have someone on my garlic team," she captioned the video. She continued by joking: "My breath doesn't love it the next day though." Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, we can't think of a better time to get your garlic fix, Stacey! After receiving several messages from fans notifying her it was actually National Garlic Day, Stacey joked: "Sometimes I do things and I think, am I psychic...Happy National Garlic Day."

While she has no problems feeding Rex a roast dinner, she has revealed her creative methods to increase his fruit intake. As she prepared a morning snack of pineapple, the 30-year-old transformed it into a work of art by cutting the top off and turning it upside down to create the appearance of a feathered parrot perching on a log. Stacey finished off the creative snack with Coco Pops for eyes and sweet potato for the beak, while another of her culinary creations included an adorable peacock using half an avocado for the body, alternating grapes and blueberries for the tail feathers and sweet potato for the beak and feet. We're very impressed with her food art!

