Joe Swash has discovered a sure-fire way to wind up his partner, Stacey Solomon! Joe cheekily demonstrated his approach in a new Instagram Stories video, appearing on camera with a big smile on his face, and telling fans, "Best way of winding Stacey up. Watch this…" He then moves over to Stacey, who is stood in the kitchen counting out spoons of baby formula into a bottle for the couple's baby son Rex. "Bubba, is it one o'clock, or two o'clock?" he asks, as Stacey looks up confused, and starts looking around for a clock. "Or is it half past two?" The Loose Women star then glances down at the bottle, realising she has lost count. "Oh no, how many scoops did you put in?" Joe can be heard joking, as Stacey says with a smile, "You did that on purpose! You're an idiot!"

WATCH: Joe Swash reveals the best way to wind Stacey Solomon up!

Stacey, 30, and Joe, 38, are currently self-isolating in Essex with their 11-month-old son Rex, and Stacey's two older sons, Leighton and Zachary. The couple have certainly been keeping their fans entertained during lockdown, with Stacey sharing a number of home hacks and upcycling projects, as well as sweet snapshots of their family and their beautiful home. On Thursday, Stacey and Joe enjoyed a sweet date night together, with the TV star left in charge of the cooking. "So I made his favourite," she told her fans. "Steak, garlic mushrooms, chips and salad."

Stacey and Joe have been dating since 2015

Following the meal, Stacey penned a heartfelt note as she gushed about how much Joe means to her. "When I met you I found me. I love being silly with you. My S Club loving, dishwasher shoving man," she wrote. "My love, my life, my Hoe. To the moon and back @realjoeswashy. Hope you're all ok today. No matter what has happened this week, never forget, you are enough.... We will be out the front soon. Clapping for our carers at eight as always, we love you, and can't thank you enough."