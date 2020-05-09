Ant McPartlin's little sister, Sarha Nigrelli, surprised fans when the couple split back in 2018. She retweeted several messages criticising her famous brother's ex-wife, Lisa Armstrong. One message, which Sarha shared on her own Twitter feed from a different account, called the makeup artist a "very bitter lady", and urged everyone to give "the poor lad a break". While some Twitter users reacted with surprise and suggested the comments were in bad taste, others agreed with the sentiment and backed Sarha's opinion.

Sarha tweeted about Ant's ex-wife Lisa

Meanwhile, Lisa's supporters have rallied around her, with one writing: "She's been through hell and came out, an angel. You didn't break her, darling. You don't own that kind of power." Ant and Lisa were officially divorced back in April, two years after announcing their separation. As the news story about their divorce being finalised broke, Lisa liked a tweet from a fan which read: "@lisaAmakeup feel so sad for you, I know the crazy subconscious feelings you are going through. Being discarded for 'new supply' when you have given your ALL to it ...I think has to be the sorest pain. And when it's only them and you who know the truth. Wait. Patience. Show."

READ: Ant and Dec take fans inside homes for TikTok video

Loading the player...

According to MailOnline, the grounds of divorce are based on "unreasonable conduct" by Ant, who is said to have committed adultery while he was still married.

READ: Lisa Armstrong thanks fans for support following post-divorce milestone