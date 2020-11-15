Tess Daly shares rare photo of children ahead of husband Vernon Kay's I'm a Celebrity debut Tess and Vernon share two daughters together

Tess Daly has shared a rare photo of her children ahead of husband Vernon Kay's debut on this year's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, the Strictly presenter and former model uploaded the sweet snap of her family including two daughters Phoebe, aged 16, and Amber, aged 11.

The 51-year-old wrote in the caption: "GOOD LUCK VERNON. After not being able to see him for what feels like AGES me & the girls can't wait to watch Vern on tonight's first @imacelebrity and see how he fares in the Castle!"

She added: "We love you SO much and we miss you TONS! Go #teamVernon #imaceleb All our love Tess Phoebe & Amber xxx."

Plenty of Tess' fans took to the comments to wish the family luck before Vernon's entrance, including a number of celebrity friends. Strictly co-star Claudia Winkleman wrote: "GO VERNON. Cheering for him here." Laura Whitmore commented: "He'll be amazing! X."

Tess shared this sweet photo before Vernon's debut

Actress Anna Friel wrote: "Mine and Gracie's love to you all and already seeing @vernonkay #winner." TV presenter Vernon opened up about his family before heading to Wales for this year's series, explaining that his daughters were the reason for him signing up.

"I am doing it for my daughters, Phoebe and Amber," he explained. "It's a show they watch on a regular basis and they get behind the people in the camp. I think the fact I am involved in it will make it even more fun for them!"

Tess wishes her husband luck on social media

He added: "And now it is approaching, they are so excited. Every time I talk about it, I get a double fist pump from them and they are thrilled to be involved."

Vernon is just one of ten famous faces that will be residing at Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales. The former T4 star is joining the likes of Giovanna Fletcher, former Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ Pritchard and EastEnders' Shane Richie.

Also joining is fellow Albert Square alumni Jessica Plummer, broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, Sir Mo Farah, Paralympic Gold Medallist Hollie Arnold, Radio 1 DJ Jordan North and Coronation Street's Beverley Callard.

