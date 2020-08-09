Ant McPartlin’s ex-wife Lisa Armstrong confirmed her new relationship on Twitter at the weekend. The Strictly makeup artist retweeted a message from a fan about her beau, adding three blushing emojis. The original tweet read: "@lisaAmakeup yes Lisa! He is fit! So chuffed for you, get in!!!"

Lisa was pictured outside a café with her new man, James Green, 37, in photos published by The Sun on Saturday. They showed the couple enjoying a stroll through a West London park as well as sitting at an outside café, where James put his arms around the 43-year-old as she smiled and laughed.

Throughout the outing, Lisa was joined by her beloved dog Hurley, the black lab she still shares with Ant. The former couple separated in 2018 after months of speculation and Ant now has a new partner – his former personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett.

Both he and Lisa have been reluctant to discuss their former relationship publicly but at the time of their separation, the I'm a Celebrity co-host released a statement through his spokesperson.

Lisa confirmed her new relationship on social media

It read: "Ant is very sad to announce, that after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made."

The pair's divorce was finalised in April and shortly afterwards, Lisa liked a tweet which said: "@lisaAmakeup feel so sad for you, I know the crazy subconscious feelings you are going through. Being discarded for 'new supply' when you have given your ALL to it ...I think has to be the sorest pain. And when it's only them and you who know the truth. Wait. Patience. Show."

Ant and Lisa were together for 23 years altogether having met as teenagers. The presenter proposed during a trip to Dubai in 2005 and they tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Buckinghamshire a year later.

