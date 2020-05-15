Holly Willoughby enjoyed a video call with some of her nearest and dearest on Friday night, and the This Morning star even shared a photo of the conversation on Instagram. It was certainly a famous affair! Among the participants was not only former All Saints star Nicole Appleton, but also Spice Girl Emma Bunton, both of whom are close friends of Holly.

In the caption, the doting mum sweetly wrote: "Oh I miss these faces so much... apart and yet totally connected... Miss my girls..." Nicole was quick to leave a string of heart emojis on the post, and fans also sent the TV star their love, with one writing: "Keep smiling ladies, you'll all be back together soon. Stay safe." Another added: "Thank god for video messaging. It keeps us all going in these unprecedented times."

Holly shared the photo on Instagram

Holly has kept her followers up to date with her lockdown antics, from homeschooling her three children to simply relaxing at home. The star has also been keeping busy, appearing on the This Morning sofa almost daily alongside co-host Phil Schofield. The current coronavirus pandemic has of course been a hot topic of conversation, especially on Tuesday, when Health Secretary Matt Hancock appeared via video link on the show.

Doting mum Holly was quick to quiz the politician over her children's safety, questioning the decision to allow young children to return to school. The 39-year-old expressed particular concern over her five-year-old son Chester, who she previously suggested would be too young to be able to fully understand the importance of social distancing from his peers at school.

What's more, Holly recently opened up about the challenges of homeschooling to the Duchess of Cambridge, saying during their interview: "Homeschooling is a challenge, as I am sure you are experiencing yourself – I also have three children at different ages and it is quite difficult keeping them all occupied with their individual topics." Kate joked about homeschooling her two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, saying: "George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte's projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!"

