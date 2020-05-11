Holly Willoughby celebrated her son Harry's 11th birthday on Monday, complete with a chocolate birthday cake and football-themed table decorations. The doting mum shared a rare photo of her firstborn blowing out the candles on his cake on her Instagram page, alongside the caption: "Happy 11th Birthday gorgeous Harry... we love you so so much." The This Morning star shares Harry, along with children Belle, eight, and Chester, five, with TV producer husband Dan Baldwin. This is the second birthday the family have celebrated during lockdown, with Belle turning eight in April. Holly's fans were quick to wish Harry many happy returns, with one writing: "Happy lockdown birthday Harry," while another added: "Happy birthday, hope you had a lovely day and evening celebrating with your family."

The TV presenter is incredibly close to her family and recently made the decision to leave Celebrity Juice after 12 years on the show so that she could spend more time with her husband and children. Her co-star Keith Lemon opened up about the 38-year-old's decision during an interview with The Sun. Recalling their conversation before the news was made public, Keith revealed: "I said, 'You're going to tell me you're leaving, aren't you?' and she said, 'Yes, it's been 12 great years but I want to spend time with the family'". Holly has certainly been enjoying being with her family at home during the lockdown.

The Dancing on Ice presenter recently admitted on This Morning that she's never loved her husband more as he has been helping her out with the housework while self-isolating. She said his efforts have not only been "amazing", but that she has never loved him more. "He's been amazing! He's just sent me a picture of the bed which he's stripped, he's put in the wash, he's put clean sheets on. Right now I have never loved that man more let me tell you. I mean, you can get some serious brownie points guys let me tell you. This works!"

While Holly loves her job, there's nothing she prefers more than being a mum. She previously opened up about motherhood during an interview with HELLO!, saying: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl.' Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt." Speaking about balancing her work with looking after her children, she added: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that. If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

