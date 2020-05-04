While Holly Willoughby's big sister Kelly has a job out of the public eye, she attends some of the star-studded events with the This Morning star, and as a result, they have a lot of mutual friends. To mark Celebrity Juice host Keith Lemon's birthday over the weekend, TV presenter Kate Thornton shared a sweet photo of them all together at a party. Kelly was one of the first people to comment on the snap, writing: "Ah happy birthday TTT," while Holly liked the image. Kelly has a connection to many of ITV's most popular stars, not only through her sister but through her own job, as she previously worked as a PA for Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Holly Willoughby with sister Kelly and their famous friends Keith Lemon and Kate Thornton

MORE: Piers Morgan receives results from his coronavirus test

Holly and Kelly have even worked together in the past to write a series of children's books called School for Stars. The siblings now read their stories to their own children. Kelly is mum to eight-year-old Lola, while her TV presenter sister shares Harry, ten, Belle, nine, and Chester, five, with her husband Dan Baldwin.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Holly shares a glimpse inside her stylish living room

While Kelly tends to stay out of the limelight, her younger sibling ofter makes reference to her in interviews, and it's clear just how close they are. She previously told The Guardian: "We're more like friends than sisters. We even bought a place together in Putney. You would expect some fireworks, but because we have the same friends and have different roles within that group, none of that ever came into it." She added: "I'm more likely to be the one to say 'everyone back to mine' and cook for everyone, whereas she's much better at tidying up."

READ: Heidi Klum shares never-before-seen wedding photo

Holly and Kelly have even written children's books together

Kelly, meanwhile, gave a rare interview to Celebsnow about her famous sister, saying: "Holly and I are like chalk and cheese – even down to our hair colour. Despite this, we’re still incredibly close. She was a quiet child at school, but I remember watching her suddenly find herself once she’d done bits of modelling and started college. She just became stronger, confident. It was amazing to watch."

In November, Holly asked her fans to support Kelly's daughter Lola, who was taking part in a sponsored silence to raise money for Children in Need. The star shared a picture of Lola on her Instagram page and told her followers that it would be "magical" if they could spur her on. As a result, Lola raised nearly £2,000, and Kelly thanked Holly's fans for helping to contribute to the good cause.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.