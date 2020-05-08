Holly Willoughby offers to have lunch with a fan for a special reason The This Morning star made the kindhearted gesture on Friday

Holly Willoughby made an extremely generous offer on Friday afternoon – lunch with the winning bidder in a special celebrity auction. Taking to Instagram, the This Morning presenter uploaded a photo in which she wore a blue and white striped top and held up a handwritten sign, which read: "Yes Chris! I'm in. See you at lunch xxx." The blonde beauty beamed in the stunning photo and explained in the caption why she was so excited about the event.

The star wrote: "Hi everyone... I am now up for auction! Thank you Chris Evans for allowing me to be part of something so brilliant... Go to bidinauction.com for the best showbiz auction ever for the best reason ever, 100% of all money raised goes to Scrubs Glorious Scrubs who can make a pair of essential PPE scrubs for less than a fiver. Rod Stewart, Bono, Taylor Swift, Will Smith, Jon Bon Jovi, Ant & Dec, plus loads of others have donated amazing lots which you have til midnight tonight to bid on, or just log in and watch the auction go crazy over a cold drink tonight! ONE MILLON POUNDS EQUALS 200,000 PAIRS OF SCRUBS!!! #bidinauction [three heart emojis]."

Holly shared the special offer on Instagram

The website lists Holly's bid as a lunch hosted by Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster, with Holly, Chris' breakfast radio show crew and actor Richard E. Grant also in attendance – sounds fabulous! No wonder the bidding has already shot up to £50,000 and counting. The mum-of-three's fans were thrilled with her participation in the auction, commenting: "Amazing idea, well done guys," "I hope you fetch a good sum for charity," and: "With a smile like that you’re priceless."

Holly has kept busy during the coronavirus lockdown, not only homeschooling her children alongside her husband, TV producer Dan Baldwin, but presenting This Morning from Monday to Thursday, albeit while remaining socially distant from her co-host, Phillip Schofield.

