On Sunday, Holly Willoughby announced the momentous news that she is leaving Celebrity Juice after 12 years, and her celebrity followers were quick to react. Taking to Instagram, the glamorous blonde posted a montage of photos showing herself posing with the programme's host Keith Lemon, as well as with former co-star and good friend Fearne Cotton. In most of the photos, Holly was laughing, and she began the long caption: "Thank you @celebjuiceofficial for 12 years of fantastic chaos... I can’t quite believe what we’ve done and how quick that time has gone."

"Thank you to you all for watching… we’ve always had the loudest and best audiences. Also a huge thank you to @itv2 for believing in the show in the first place and for all of your support... Thank you for all your ingenious ideas and hard work..." Announcing her departure, the star went on: "All good things must come to an end and nothing lasts forever... It’s time for me to hand over my team captain seat to some lucky lucky person... whoever that is, know you are about to get one of the best jobs in telly working with one of comedy's finest... @keithlemon ... Where to begin...

Holly revealed the huge news on Instagram

"I remember starting this journey with you and saying ‘I think this might work’... my goodness me it did... "Three friends, you me and @fearnecotton ... and that is what is at the heart of it.. friendship... I love the bones of you Lemon! Thank you for making me laugh for twelve years... I’ll be back as a guest and just to make sure someone is keeping you in check... if I don’t see you through a week or next week or the week after... know you are always in my heart..."

Fearne posted a string of heart emojis on the emotional post, while Keith commented: "I’m in tears x." Davina McCall added: "That’s the most beautiful post," while presenter and podcaster Angela Scanlon chimed in: "Lots of love sugar!!" The mum-of-three's fans were also moved by the news, writing: "You've been fantastic on there not going to be the same without you," "Noooo way, you will be missed so much," and: "You and Phillip will remain the 2 funniest people I’ve seen." Holly will continue to present This Morning alongside her co-host and friend Philip Schofield.

