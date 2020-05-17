Ben Shephard shares rare picture of Charlotte Hawkins to mark her 45th birthday Charlotte Hawkins was inundated with birthday wishes on Saturday

Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard shared a never-before-seen picture of his work colleagues, Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins, to mark a very special occasion on Saturday night - the latter's birthday!

Taking to Instagram, the father-of-two posted a picture taken behind the scenes at the GMB studios, showing him and Kate wearing identical T-shirts which had Charlotte's face printed on them whilst posing with her for the picture.

Ben marked Charlotte's birthday with a funny picture

"Never happier than when @charlottehawkins1 was sprayed onto my chest!!! #happybirthday The Hawk - hope you've had a great one with your family," he captioned the funny snap.

MORE: GMB's Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh tease Kate Garraway over her hair as they share update on Derek Draper

The birthday girl was delighted with the message and photo. "Haha, I love this photo @benshephardofficial," Charlotte commented.

Charlotte thanked her followers for the wellwishes

Piers Morgan also paid the presenter a lovely tribute. Sharing a picture of both of them on the ITV breakfast show, he wrote: "Happy birthday to my fabulous colleague @charlottehawkins1 who was happy to socially distance from me long before it became mandatory."

Despite being on lockdown, it seems Charlotte had a very special 45th birthday. Posing with a glass of bubbly in her loving room, she told her fans: "Birthday bubbles! Thanks for all the lovely messages!"

SEE: Inside Tipping Point and GMB host Ben Shephard's family home

Mum-of-one Charlotte has continued to work on both GMB and Classic FM throughout the coronavirus lockdown, but appears to be enjoying the opportunity to spend more time with her daughter and husband Mark Herbert when she can.

At the beginning of May, Charlotte opened up about how lockdown has been for the family, with the presenter revealing her home-schooling struggles to Gareth Malone whilst taking part in his Great British Home Chorus live on YouTube. "It's a little bit crazy, I have to say. It's a bit unsettling not being able to see friends and family, obviously everyone is going through that," she said. "Home schooling a five-year-old is a whole new challenge in itself. It's a crazy world, it's full on, insistent questions."