Inside Ben Shephard's stunning Richmond home to raise two sons with wife Annie amid GMB departure

After 10 years presenting Good Morning Britain alongside Kate Garraway, ITV star Ben Shephard has confirmed his exit from the show.

In a surprise announcement from ITV, it was revealed that the beloved presenter, 49, would become the new resident This Morning host alongside Cat Deeley as replacements for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

When Ben is not hosting Tipping Point, or becoming familiar with the This Morning sofa after bagging a four-day slot on the daytime talk show, he'll no doubt find peace at his sprawling home in Richmond, South West London.

© Instagram Ben and Annie live in London with their two boys

According to Rightmove, properties in Richmond Upon Thames had an overall average price of £859,674 last year - with semi-detached properties going for more than £1,000,000.

It's not known how much the Shepherds paid for their stunning family home when they bought it in 2016, but with a sprawling garden, conservatory, timeless kitchen and multiple bedrooms to raise their family, it can be assumed that Ben's detached property is worth more than the average home in the affluent corner of London.

Ben and his wife Annie have been married since 2004

Over the years, Ben has given fans a glimpse into the DIY projects he has completed at the family home he shares with his wife Annie and their two sons, Sam, 17, and Jack, 15, including building their very own gin bench for the garden.

Keep scrolling to see inside the presenter's stylish home…

Inside the Shephard family's garden © Photo: Instagram The garden appears to be one of the family's favourite places to spend time together. A photo shared by Ben in April last year showed his wife Annie on an exercise bike on the lawn, looking at their beautiful borders filled with daffodils and flowers.



© Photo: Instagram The family garden looks like the ideal spot to relax with a coffee, with an outdoor seating area and perfectly-manicured lawn surrounded by beautiful plants and trees.



Ben once shared a look at the garden as he opened his Father's Day presents at a small bistro table sat on pebbles at the side of the house. Roses and foliage line metal arches creating a pretty walkway through the garden in the background.



The family living room is a cosy haven The lounge has a mirrored cabinet to complement the navy hues. Ben and his wife have a wooden coffee table at the centre of the room topped with books and candles, while the television is mounted on the wall above the fireplace. The perfect place to catch up on sports fixtures on a Sunday!

Ben proudly showed off his setp up for 'Gin O'clock' one weekend, showing two bottles of tonic and an ice bucket on the coffee table alongside a glass vase of flowers cut from their garden, which was sat beside a stack of books.



Inside Ben Shephard's dining room The open plan dining room is flooded with natural light via the doors and floor-to-ceiling windows looking out to the garden. The living room area is painted navy blue, with mustard accents and patterned cushions adding a cool colour pop.



The dining area features a long wooden table with plush velvet chairs for up to eight guests. Wooden parquet flooring runs throughout the living and dining room, but Ben has put a grey rug on the floor under the dining table, which also doubles up as a place for their sons to do their homework and exam revision.

