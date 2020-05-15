GMB's Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh tease Kate Garraway over her hair as they share update on Derek Draper The presenter's husband has been in intensive care since March

Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway are the best of friends, so on Friday's show when the Good Morning Britain presenter was giving viewers an update on Kate's husband Derek Draper's health as he continues to battle coronavirus, he and co-presenter Ranvir Singh couldn't help but make a little joke to hopefully cheer her up – here's hoping she was watching the show!

READ: Ben Shephard addresses reports about him looking tired on GMB

After reading Kate's latest update, which she posted on Thursday night on her Instagram, and showing the accompanying video, which shows Kate and Derek's son Billy showing off the Lego creation he has built for his dad, Ranvir was quick to comment on the figurine that was meant to represent Kate.

Kate's son Billy showing off his Lego creation

"They are hoping to get that to Derek's bedside, aren't they?" Ranvir said, before jokingly adding: "I have to say, Kate's Lego hair is much more under control than her real hair."

MORE: Kate Garraway marks 'tough' 53rd birthday as husband Derek Draper remains in hospital

Ben couldn’t help but laugh before adding: "It was a bit substantial as well, wasn't it?" before adding, "She is hoping to get it to his bed but she totally understands that might not be possible but she wanted to send that out to all NHS workers and all those working in that sector because you're all superheroes in your own way."

On Thursday, Kate revealed to her fans that she was unable to Clap for Carers like she has done for the past eight weeks because she had instead been on FaceTime with her husband, who is still in intensive care.

Ben and Ranvir joked about Kate's figurine, saying it had better hair than her

Sharing a video taken inside her home as she and her kids paid tribute to frontline workers, Kate wrote: "So our #nhsclap was a little different tonight. We still clapped and cheered as much as ever but I couldn’t film on my phone as had Derek on FaceTime throughout! - of course we can’t KNOW but I believe he can hear us and thought at least the incredible @nhs team’s looking after him would hear a fraction of our gratitude. Billy made this for his Dad’s carers to show how much he means to our family and to say thank you for fighting to bring him back to us. I am hoping they will let Derek have it by his bed. But even if they can’t THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts - you are superheroes . Love to all in these terrible times - the separation from loved ones whatever the reason is so tough."