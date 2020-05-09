GMB's Charlotte Hawkins shares rare picture with husband Mark and daughter Ella Rose to mark VE Day Charlotte and husband Mark will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary this summer

Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins delighted fans on Friday as she shared a very rare picture of herself alongside her husband Mark Herbert and their five-year-old daughter Ella Rose.

The 44-year-old presenter took the picture to mark VE Day and revealed that her daughter had unanimously decided that they would all be camping in the garden overnight to mark the special occasion.

Charlotte with her husband Mark and daughter Ella

"Raising a glass this VE Day from our family to yours. 75 years on, such a huge thank you to all those who fought on our behalf. We would not be here without you & owe you such a debt of gratitude. Today may not have seen the public events we would have all wished for, our generation can never truly understand just what you went through for us, but you are all in our thoughts & prayers," she wrote, adding: "This is our specially decorated back garden tent... the HRH in our family has decided we are all camping out tonight to mark the occasion! 🇬🇧 #veday #veday75."

The star's fans were delighted with the very rare family picture, with one commenting: "You have a lovely family xx." A second follower wrote:" Cannot like this enough!! Beautiful!! xxx."

Charlotte and Mark met in 2003 and dated for five years before they tied the knot in September 2008, and welcomed their daughter Ella Rose in 2015.

Charlotte welcomed her only daughter back in 2015

Earlier this week, Charlotte opened up about how lockdown has been for the family, with the presenter revealing her home-schooling struggles to Gareth Malone whilst taking part in his Great British Home Chorus live on YouTube.

"It's a little bit crazy, I have to say. It's a bit unsettling not being able to see friends and family, obviously everyone is going through that," she said.

"Home schooling a five-year-old is a whole new challenge in itself. It's a crazy world, it's full on, insistent questions. This afternoon I've been making a cardboard dinosaur …so you know…" she added with a smile. --