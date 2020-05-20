Fern Britton shared a couple of heartfelt messages with fans on social media this week, expressing how much they mean to her. On Tuesday night, the former This Morning presenter took to Twitter, where she wrote: "Before I go to bed I want to say how much your company has kept me from being too lonely. We don’t know each other at all but we have made each other laugh and shared some [expletive] too. We have much to be grateful for. Remember, it’s always darkest before the dawn. We’ve got this." The mum-of-four finished the moving post with a red heart emoji.

WATCH: Fern Britton gets honest about single life

Fern's followers were quick to respond with supportive messages, with responses including: "You my lovely are never on your own, our virtual chats, likes, videos keep us connected, keep doing what you do, you're a smasher x," and: "Thank you Fern. You too! Love to you and yours. You are quite right, we WILL get through this! Is it dawn yet?" On Wednesday morning, the star shared her gratitude for all of the nice replies she received, tweeting: "Thank you for all your lovely messages! So much kindness to wake up to," adding a row of hearts as well as a kiss emoji.

This prompted more nice replies, including: "Wishing you a beautiful day, take care," and: "Keep smiling Fern you have life and love so take each day and who knows what the future may hold xx." The 62-year-old shocked fans earlier this year when she announced her separation from her husband, celebrity chef Phil Vickery. The couple, who had been married for 20 years, share 18-year-old daughter Winnie and Fern is also a mother to twin sons Jack and Harry, 25, and a daughter Grace, 22, from her first marriage to Clive Jones.

Last week, in an online video chat with presenter Suzi Perry, the Ready Steady Cook star opened up about her love life. Fern said: "Actually, for the last 30 years I have been married… So I haven't had much time to be single and enjoy myself. Not that I haven't enjoyed myself – my marriages were very good but you know, these things happen."

