Like everyone else around the UK, Fern Britton is self-isolating during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It seems the former This Morning presenter is continuing to reside in Cornwall following her split from celebrity chef Phil Vickery. Taking to her Twitter page on Monday, the bubbly TV personality gave fans a look into her study - however, it appears to be in disarray since she has only just moved house.

Oh so jealous! You have the study of my dreams! I am trying to work in this mess after moving house. Building work imminent ie after current emergency. https://t.co/Ylt3crbNmG pic.twitter.com/cFlLjua1GL — Fern Britton (@Fern_Britton) March 23, 2020

Revealing she has "interior envy" after sharing a photo of a fan's tidy office, Fern posted a picture of her own room. "Oh so jealous," she tweeted. "You have the study of my dreams! I am trying to work in this mess after moving house. Building work imminent ie after current emergency." The following day, Fern revealed how she intends to spend the next 24 hours, writing; "To do today: 6.45 Pot of tea in bed with a book and don’t feel guilty. 10ish walk for an hour. 11.00 elevenses... lunch... snooze... Later: weeding (tbc). Tonight: Crack open a jigsaw."

The mum-of-four has been a passionate advocate of coronavirus prevention measures since the outbreak began. In a new video, Fern thanked the NHS staff for putting themselves out on the front line to save and protect lives. "Hello everybody in the NHS… I'm just here to say to you, thank god for you, thank god. It's a bit annoying I can't get my emergency [blank] looked at. But you know, you are bloody amazing and we can't thank you enough, my god you are brave."

The 62-year-old - who confirmed she parted ways from celebrity chef Phil in February - is best known for being a daily fixture on This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield before Holly Willoughby took over in 2009. Fern first started presenting as a TV news host, working on BBC Spotlight in the south west of England before becoming the BBC's youngest national news presenter on Breakfast Time. She was also the host of popular television cookery competition Ready Steady Cook from 1994 to 2000.

