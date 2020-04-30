Nadia Sawalha and husband Mark look unrecognisable in adorable picture from their early dating days The Loose Women panellist and Mark began dating in 2002

Nadia Sawalha and her husband Mark look unrecognisable in an adorable picture from their early romance days. The picture was shared on Mark's social media before the Loose Women panellist re-shared the image on her Instagram stories on Thursday revealing it was from before they became parents to eldest daughter, Maddie. The TV star wrote alongside the snap: "WOW!!! #throwbackthursday - that must be 2002!!! Before @maddiemaddieee!!!"

WATCH: HELLO! Exclusive - A Day In The Life Of Nadia Sawalha During Lockdown

The incredible picture sees the two enjoying the sunshine as Nadia wraps her arms round her hubby for a hug. Nadia, 55, look extra glamorous with her trademark curly hair and Mark, who works as producer and writer, can be seen in an early noughties-style patterned shirt. The father-of-two captioned the original post on his feed, writing: "Wow!!! Whirlwind romance days…" complete with a series of hashtags.

Nadia and Mark posted this adorable throwback of them looking loved up

Nadia and Mark's blast from the past comes shortly after the mum-of-two bravely opened up to her followers about her struggles with anxiety during the lockdown. The TV star confessed she has been crying more than ever since the restrictions were put in place, just days after her father Nadim underwent heart surgery. "In the first week, I wasn't dealing with it well at all. My dad had just had a heart operation and I was so frantic. I was watching the news 24/7 and I had high anxiety," she told The Mirror. She added: "I'm crying more than I've ever cried and I find myself wondering what the world will look like when we come out of all of this. I know we're lucky because we've got quite a big house and garden, I have a husband I like and children who are well-behaved."

Nadia with husband Mark and their daughters

However it seems that Nadia will be able to regain a hint of normality as of next week as Loose Women is set to return next week. However, in keeping with social distancing guidelines, there will be some adjustments to the show. Three women will be in the studio with one panellist joining via video link. There will also be some pre-recorded shows across the week, in addition, to live shows on Mondays and Wednesdays to limit the footfall at the studios.

