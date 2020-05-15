Fern Britton has joked about not having much fun as singleton just three months after she confirmed her spit from celebrity chef Phil Vickery. During a light-hearted chat with Suzi Perry, the former This Morning presenter was asked whether she had many romantic encounters with any "Geordies" over the years. "Oh well, I have met a few… I haven't had any romances with a Geordie. No, no I have been very good," she teased.

WATCH: Fern Britton jokes about single life

Referencing her previous two marriages, Fern added: "Actually, for the last 30 years I have been married, to somebody or rather. So I haven't had much time to be single and enjoy myself. Not that I haven't enjoyed myself – my marriages were very good but you know, these things happen." Suzi then suggested that the pair should go out for a night on the town once lockdown is over.

In February, Fern and Phil surprised fans after they announced they had parted ways after 20 years of marriage. Despite parting ways, the former couple have remained good friends. They are doting parents to 18-year-old daughter Winnie. Fern is also a mother to twin sons Jack and Harry, 26, and a daughter Grace, 23, from her first marriage to Clive Jones. The two TV stars met on the set of Ready Steady Cook, where they worked alongside each other. They started dating in 1999, and after Fern's divorce from Clive was finalised, they married in spring 2000.

Fern and Phil Vickery were married for 20 years

Elsewhere, Fern was asked about her career in television, which saw her front This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield for nearly ten years. Of their on-screen relationship, the 62-year-old said: "Phillip and I had a partnership not quite like that before. Obviously he has that with Holly [Willoughby], and she's wonderful which is terrific. But we were trusting of each other, we would [bounce off] all kinds of stuff – not superscripted at all."

"That was so wonderful because the producers left us to our own stuff and they trusted us as well, she added. "I thoroughly enjoyed it, it was like going in… you wake up in the mornings and there would be Michael Bublé doing his warm up with the band – and he would be slightly hungover/tired from the night before and just adorable. I would stand in and dance to Spice Girls – all of those things, it was fun."

