Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has thanked her fans for their well wishes after she revealed her beloved pet dog Charlie has been unwell. During her appearance on HELLO! magazine's Friday night Instagram show HELLO! Let's Gab with Gaby Roslin, Shirley's followers expressed their concerns over Charlie, leading Shirley to reveal that he has "two severe ear infections". But on Saturday, the 59-year-old revealed that the pooch is finally on the mend.

She said on Instagram: "@hellomag @gabyroslin thank you to everyone who reached out about #Charlie. He really has been unwell and @danieltayloresq and I have been very worried about him. He has two severe ear infections. He now has antibiotics and ear drops. He appears more comfortable and is crying less. So I believe he’s on the mend. Again thank you sooo much for reaching out. With love from Charlie and I. Stay safe."

Shirley also shared a rare update on her mother Audrey's health, as she continues to battle cancer at the age of 83. The pair, who usually spend a lot of time together, are actually self-isolating separately because that's how Audrey had wanted it. "My mother is self-isolating up north, she didn't want to come down and self-isolate with me," she revealed.

The dancer later added: "My mum has cancer, she's self-isolating. I have to say, I got very cross with BT today. Somehow her phone line has been off for nine days, I've called every single day, they have not helped, she's vulnerable, she's 83 years of age but they assure me that it will be on by Tuesday. That's ten days without a phone. You know, you worry about your parents when they are in their eighties, what if they fall? How do they alert a neighbour if they don't have a phone?"

Shirley first talked about her mum's cancer diagnosis in November 2018, revealing that she had decided not to have chemotherapy. Confirming the news to The Mirror, she said: "She was diagnosed earlier this year. But she’s a trouper and we are dealing with it."

