Dianne Buswell might be forced to spend her 31st birthday in lockdown, but her boyfriend Joe Sugg will do all he can to ensure her day is as special as possible. Joe, who lives with Dianne in London, took to social media to celebrate the Strictly star, and revealed in the process that she shares her birthday with another very special person in his life. Joe, 28, uploaded a sweet snapshot showing him and Dianne posing with his grandfather. He wrote: "It's a very special day! Both @grandadchippy and @diannebuswell's birthday! Really wish we could be visiting and recreating this pic a year on but we'll make up for it once this is all over!"

Joe shared a sweet message for Dianne and his grandfather on Instagram

Dianne and Joe started dating at the end of 2018, after they were partnered together on the 16th series of Strictly. The Australian dancer moved into Joe's London home in August of last year, and since then their romance has gone from strength to strength. YouTuber Joe is no stranger to romantic gestures. He surprised his girlfriend by building a home cinema for Dianne on the balcony of their flat over the Easter weekend.

WATCH: Joe Sugg sings to girlfriend Dianne Buswell

Taking to his Tik Tok account, Joe posted a time-lapse video showing him building the cosy creation, complete with a make-shift screen, projector, blankets and, of course, an Easter egg. The former Strictly finalist then brought out Dianne onto the balcony covering her eyes to keep it a surprise, revealing the finished set-up much to her delight, before the two settled down to watch an episode of Friends.

During a recent joint appearance on This Morning, Dianne and Joe spoke candidly about the start of their romance and how love blossomed on the BBC dance show. "Honestly during [Strictly], you are so busy, that there's not even time to even think about that you're training so hard," explained Dianne. She continued: "It wasn't until after that we thought 'Oh I kind of miss seeing you every day, every hour of the day.'"