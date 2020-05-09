Gemma Atkinson stunned fans on Saturday after she shared a topless photo of herself sunbathing in her garden. The former Strictly Come Dancing star was making good use of the glorious sunshine, and in order to avoid those dreaded strap marks, she opted to forgo a bikini and just wear a pair of denim hotpants. Covering her modesty by laying on her front, Gemma simply captioned the photo: "Grateful for the sunshine."

While the sunny weather isn't expected to last, Gemma and boyfriend Gorka Marquez at least have a fantastic garden to utilise while they can. The couple's garden is split over two levels, with a raised terrace area surrounded by glass that has steps leading down onto the lawn. Gorka previously revealed that he has taken his assault bike outside from the gym, and the couple take turns between watching baby Mia.

Gemma Atkinson enjoyed the sunshine on her garden terrace

Gorka joked on Friday that little Mia, who will turn one in July, will be joining him in Blackpool this year for Strictly. Speaking to colleague Janette Manrara in an Instagram live about Mia watching her dad on the BBC One show, Gorka said: "She's going to be dancing in Blackpool this year. She loves dancing, have you seen her dancing? When we play music, she dances!" the 29-year-old added, before encouraging his daughter to show off her clapping skills.

This year's trip to Blackpool will be Mia's second as mum Gemma took her last November to watch her dad and the fellow Strictly stars rehearse ahead of the main show. At the time, Mia was only four months old, so she was unable to impress the gang with her dancing skills, something she will definitely be able to do now as she has already clearly taken after her dad.

