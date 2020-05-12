Dianne Buswell strips off for cheeky photo as she poses for Joe Sugg in their London home The Strictly stars have been keeping fans entertained

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have been keeping their fans entertained during lockdown – and this week is no different! To keep spirits up on Monday, the Strictly dancer decided to pose for a cheeky snapshot, with the help of boyfriend Joe. Dianne stripped off for a flower-themed photograph, with Joe hiding her modesty with a leaf held out to cover her body. The Australia-born dancer joked in her caption: "Isn't my new dress un-be-leaf-able I was'nt sure on it at first but it's really grown on me! #flowerpower #happymonday." Former One Show presenter Matt Baker was among those to comment on the snapshot, matching Dianne's tongue-in-cheek tone: "So you're now branching out to foliage fashion – you remind me of Twiggy in this one."

Dianne Buswell posed for a cheeky photo with the help of boyfriend Joe Sugg

It's been a big month for Dianne and Joe; the flame-haired star celebrated her 31st birthday on 6 May, and shared two snapshots giving fans a glimpse inside her celebrations. One photo showed the birthday girl posing in a figure-hugging silver dress with a low neckline and long sleeves, with flawless makeup and her trademark red hair left loose. Pink, white and rose gold balloons can be seen in the background, along with a big Happy Birthday banner. Joe can be seen looking lovingly at his partner, with his hands wrapped around her waist.

MORE: See inside Strictly Come Dancing pro Dianne Buswell's London home with Joe Sugg

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg give a Charleston dance tutorial from their home

"Wanted to thank each and every one of you that took the time to wish me a happy birthday really has made my day just so special," said Dianne. "And to this one beside me @joe_sugg you always amaze me with your thoughtfulness thanks for making my day so special! Looking forward to the dinner I can smell cooking!"

MORE: Dianne Buswell shares intimate bath photos during lockdown with Joe Sugg

Dianne and Joe, 28, started dating at the end of 2018, after they were partnered together on the 16th series of Strictly Come Dancing. The pro dancer moved into Joe's London home in August of last year, and since then their romance has gone from strength to strength.