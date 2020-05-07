Dianne Buswell experienced a very different birthday this year, but that wasn't going to stop boyfriend Joe Sugg pulling out all the stops on her special day. On Wednesday night, Dianne took to Instagram to share two photos, giving fans a glimpse inside her celebrations at the couple's London home. The Strictly star, who was celebrating her 31st birthday, looks incredible in the snaps, wearing a figure-hugging silver dress with a low neckline and long sleeves, with flawless makeup and her trademark red hair left loose. The room is strewn with pink, white and rose gold balloons with a Happy Birthday banner visible in the background. But the sweetest thing about the photo is the way Joe is loving looking at his partner, his hands wrapped around her waist. The second photo, meanwhile, is a close-up photo of the gorgeous birthday girl.

In her caption, Dianne heaped praise on her partner, and revealed he was treating her to a very special birthday meal. "Wanted to thank each and every one of you that took the time to wish me a happy birthday really has made my day just so special," the Australia-born dancer wrote. "And to this one beside me @joe_sugg you always amaze me with your thoughtfulness thanks for making my day so special! Looking forward to the dinner I can smell cooking!"

Dianne and Joe, 28, started dating at the end of 2018, after they were partnered together on the 16th series of Strictly Come Dancing. The pro dancer moved into Joe's London home in August of last year, and since then their romance has gone from strength to strength. YouTuber Joe is no stranger to romantic gestures. He surprised his girlfriend by building a home cinema for Dianne on the balcony of their flat over the Easter weekend.