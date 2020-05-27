Alison Hammond joined by reluctant son Aiden for hilarious TikTok video The This Morning star tends to keep her son out of the spotlight

Alison Hammond had a treat in store for fans this week. The This Morning star took to Instagram to share a TikTok video showing her dancing in the garden with her son, Aiden. While bubbly Alison is typically energetic in her efforts, her teenage child is considerably less keen – and the results are hilarious. The video was filmed in the garden of the family home in Birmingham, with Aiden dressed all in black, and Alison in a monochrome dress and black cardigan. "Aidan my son pretending not to enjoy this Tik Tok! He's loving it more than me," the popular TV presenter joked in the caption.

WATCH: Alison Hammond joined by son Aiden for hilarious TikTok video

In the past, Alison has tended to keep her son out of the spotlight, but during an appearance on This Morning last month, she spoke about life in lockdown with Aiden. "I am being really positive throughout this," she shared. "What's lovely about it is that everybody's doing it, we're not doing it on our own and I'm just taking comfort in that really, and also the fact that I’m bonding more with my son. We go on bike rides now, we never did that before, so there are some really great things that are coming out of this."

The This Morning star has been bonding with her son during lockdown

Alison, 45, also candidly spoke about how she was finding home-schooling her son. "I'll be honest with you, I am the worst teacher, I've got the biggest respect for teachers, I mean I'm constantly saying, 'Come on let's get on our work, this is our time now' and he's like, 'Alright I'll be ten minutes' and I'm like, 'Alright then'". She continued: "[But] also he's quite independent now he's 15, so he's kind of taking most of the responsibility on himself and I'm kinda glad that he's not younger because I'd be rubbish, absolutely rubbish."

Alison has admitted Aiden isn't bothered about her TV career

In a 2018 interview with the Mirror, Alison opened up about trying to juggle her TV career with raising her son as a single mum. "I'm concentrating on This Morning and being a parent. Trying to find that balance is hard, sometimes I don't get it completely right. I have got a 12-year-old son and I do want to be there for him. It's just trying to get that balance," she shared.

Alison also admitted that Aiden isn't at all bothered about his mum being on TV. "He follows me on Instagram, so he'll come home and say, 'Oh you're married to The Rock, is he my step-dad now, mum?' Kids don't watch TV, they watch YouTube. No kid of 12 or 13 watches TV so he's really not bothered. He's been born into this so this has been his life."